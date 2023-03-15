Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] Is Currently 12.97 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cvent Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: CVT] surged by $0.96 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.38 during the day while it closed the day at $8.36. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Cvent Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Revenue Exceeds High End of Guidance.

Cvent Holding Corp. stock has also gained 13.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVT stock has inclined by 51.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.63% and gained 54.81% year-on date.

The market cap for CVT stock reached $4.08 billion, with 483.59 million shares outstanding and 468.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 496.24K shares, CVT reached a trading volume of 20373434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVT shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cvent Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Cvent Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cvent Holding Corp. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CVT stock trade performance evaluation

Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.28. With this latest performance, CVT shares gained by 14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.39 for Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.88, while it was recorded at 7.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.84 for the last 200 days.

Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.45 and a Gross Margin at +51.82. Cvent Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.66.

Cvent Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Cvent Holding Corp. [CVT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,892 million, or 94.70% of CVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVT stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 397,745,049, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 12,552,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.94 million in CVT stocks shares; and ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC., currently with $83.6 million in CVT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cvent Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Cvent Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:CVT] by around 11,589,675 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,909,041 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 450,023,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 465,522,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,056,702 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,442,113 shares during the same period.