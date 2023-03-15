Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] moved up 2.95: Why It’s Important

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] closed the trading session at $96.07 on 03/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $94.12, while the highest price level was $99.20. The company report on February 8, 2023 that BJ’s Wholesale Club and Capital One Unveil BJ’s One™ Mastercard® Program.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

BJ’s new partnership with Capital One and Mastercard offers BJ’s members the ability to earn never-expiring rewards, plus incredible savings at BJ’s Gas®.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), a leading membership warehouse club operator, today announced the scheduled launch of its new credit card program with Capital One and Mastercard, officially named the BJ’s One™ Mastercard® program. The new cards deliver even more value back to members and make BJ’s top-tier memberships even better.1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.35 percent and weekly performance of -8.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, COF reached to a volume of 5375121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $116.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $120 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Stephens analysts kept a Underweight rating on COF stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for COF shares from 160 to 119.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 78.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.16.

COF stock trade performance evaluation

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.95. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -16.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.36 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.66, while it was recorded at 98.69 for the last single week of trading, and 105.25 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.17. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -6.60%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,008 million, or 91.00% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 35,372,196, which is approximately -1.282% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,257,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.7 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -4.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 468 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 21,736,986 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 20,858,233 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 300,991,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,586,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,741,271 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,182,811 shares during the same period.