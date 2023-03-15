Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC] Is Currently 1.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Banco Santander-Chile [NYSE: BSAC] gained 1.41% on the last trading session, reaching $17.24 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Banco Santander-Chile summons annual shareholders meeting and proposes a dividend of 60% of 2022 net income attributable to shareholders.

Using today’s closing price, this dividend if approved by shareholders, is equivalent to a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Banco Santander-Chile represents 471.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.04 billion with the latest information. BSAC stock price has been found in the range of $17.10 to $17.585.

If compared to the average trading volume of 602.09K shares, BSAC reached a trading volume of 6105538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSAC shares is $18.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Banco Santander-Chile shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander-Chile stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander-Chile is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.86.

Trading performance analysis for BSAC stock

Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, BSAC shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.32 for Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.68, while it was recorded at 17.60 for the last single week of trading, and 15.95 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.36. Banco Santander-Chile’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander-Chile go to 7.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC]

Positions in Banco Santander-Chile stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander-Chile [NYSE:BSAC] by around 8,547,859 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 3,164,778 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 39,940,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,652,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSAC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 439,599 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 369,982 shares during the same period.