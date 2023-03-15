Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $24

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] closed the trading session at $19.67 on 03/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.29, while the highest price level was $20.94. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Preliminary Financial Results for the Full Year 2022, Full Year 2023 Guidance and Earnings Release Date.

Filed Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with the SEC and plans to file Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, within 15-day grace period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.76 percent and weekly performance of -9.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, ARRY reached to a volume of 4882610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $27.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ARRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

ARRY stock trade performance evaluation

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.48. With this latest performance, ARRY shares dropped by -1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.01 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.80, while it was recorded at 20.17 for the last single week of trading, and 18.07 for the last 200 days.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.58 and a Gross Margin at +6.91. Array Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.53.

Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,001 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,956,896, which is approximately 0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,841,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.27 million in ARRY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $151.45 million in ARRY stock with ownership of nearly -15.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Array Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ARRY] by around 20,782,090 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 19,751,384 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 112,034,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,567,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARRY stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,754,053 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,547,100 shares during the same period.