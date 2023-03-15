Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $20

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] loss -6.70% on the last trading session, reaching $12.12 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Arbor Realty Trust Reacts to Ningi Research Report.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. represents 174.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.34 billion with the latest information. ABR stock price has been found in the range of $11.7403 to $13.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 15509538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $17.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $9.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.01.

Trading performance analysis for ABR stock

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.41. With this latest performance, ABR shares dropped by -17.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.58 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.53, while it was recorded at 13.43 for the last single week of trading, and 14.30 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +82.44 and a Gross Margin at +99.06. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

There are presently around $856 million, or 44.20% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,828,985, which is approximately 2.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,373,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.2 million in ABR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $40.85 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 7.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 5,519,031 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 4,836,820 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 60,284,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,640,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,327,643 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 545,004 shares during the same period.