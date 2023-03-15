Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Stock trading around $1.24 per share: What’s Next?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.71%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that AMYRIS TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 15, 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform and clean beauty consumer brands, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 15, 2023, after closing of the financial markets.

The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time), during which, John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Amyris’ financial results and provide an update on the company’s business. Participants may access the live webcast on Amyris’ Investor Relations website, where it will be archived for 90 days. The live call can be accessed by dialing (844) 850-0551 (domestic) or (412) 902-4203 (international) and asking to join the Amyris, Inc. call.

Over the last 12 months, AMRS stock dropped by -69.68%. The one-year Amyris Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.08. The average equity rating for AMRS stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $450.68 million, with 322.29 million shares outstanding and 233.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, AMRS stock reached a trading volume of 6005029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $3.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.71. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -22.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4547, while it was recorded at 1.1520 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1912 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.31 and a Gross Margin at +51.77. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AMRS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $158 million, or 38.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,211,189, which is approximately 7.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 18,164,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.52 million in AMRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.03 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 3.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 26,112,300 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 18,667,004 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 82,284,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,063,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,977,487 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,644,979 shares during the same period.