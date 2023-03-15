Ambipar Emergency Response [NYSE: AMBI] traded at a high on 03/14/23, posting a 116.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6505461 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ambipar Emergency Response stands at 89.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 59.90%.

The market cap for AMBI stock reached $198.14 million, with 16.18 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 90.41K shares, AMBI reached a trading volume of 6505461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has AMBI stock performed recently?

Ambipar Emergency Response [AMBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.85. With this latest performance, AMBI shares gained by 22.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average recorded at 8.82 for the last single week of trading.

Ambipar Emergency Response [AMBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Ambipar Emergency Response [AMBI]

There are presently around $12 million, or 82.46% of AMBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBI stocks are: METEORA CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 174,719, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.53% of the total institutional ownership; CANTOR FITZGERALD INVESTMENT ADVISORS L.P., holding 130,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 million in AMBI stocks shares; and MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, currently with $1.55 million in AMBI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Ambipar Emergency Response [NYSE:AMBI] by around 524,815 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 4,990,643 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,561,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 954,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 481,078 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 4,853,649 shares during the same period.