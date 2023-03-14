Wolfe Research slashes price target on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] – find out why.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] closed the trading session at $5.08 on 03/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.76, while the highest price level was $5.24. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Virgin Galactic Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Commercial Service Remains on Track for Q2 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.98 percent and weekly performance of -6.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.83M shares, SPCE reached to a volume of 7739311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $5.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 633.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

SPCE stock trade performance evaluation

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.77 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.14, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.59 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21625.61 and a Gross Margin at -462.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21632.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.29.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $498 million, or 37.00% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,982,247, which is approximately 7.103% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,680,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.98 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $87.93 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 30.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 16,243,856 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 8,227,174 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 73,528,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,999,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,366,873 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,952,670 shares during the same period.