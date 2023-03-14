why Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.53

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] gained 7.84% on the last trading session, reaching $16.78 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Pan American Silver reports audited financial results for 2022.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American” or the “Company”) reports fourth quarter (“Q4 2022”) financial results and audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 (“FY 2022”).

Michael Steinmann, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: “As expected, our 2022 production was back-end loaded with strong output in Q4, led by Shahuindo and La Arena. Our 2022 silver production was at the top of the revised range provided in November, while gold production was in line with our original operating outlook. World-wide inflationary pressures, and supply chain shortages and delays impacted production costs across our operations. Revenue in Q4 was reduced by approximately $45 million to $50 million from a build-up of finished goods inventory due to the timing of sales at the end of December. Additionally, the build-up of finished good inventories of zinc also contributed to higher costs due to the reduction in by-product credits.”.

Pan American Silver Corp. represents 210.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.46 billion with the latest information. PAAS stock price has been found in the range of $16.32 to $17.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 8647684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $23.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for PAAS stock

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.02, while it was recorded at 15.57 for the last single week of trading, and 17.44 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 4.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

There are presently around $1,994 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,864,030, which is approximately 1.306% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,192,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.69 million in PAAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $103.68 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 2936.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 30,715,269 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 8,782,374 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 79,324,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,822,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,120,686 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,059,516 shares during the same period.