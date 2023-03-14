Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Hecla Mining Company [HL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] traded at a high on 03/13/23, posting a 4.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.41. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Hecla Receives Innovation Award.

Recognizes the Lucky Friday’s New Mining Method.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced today that the Company received the 2022 Robert E. Murray Innovation Award for pioneering the Underhand Closed Bench (UCB) mining method at its Lucky Friday Mine in Idaho. The award, given by the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, & Exploration (SME), recognizes operations and organizations that implement cutting-edge technologies and innovative processes to advance the mining industry.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16790339 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hecla Mining Company stands at 3.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.95%.

The market cap for HL stock reached $3.26 billion, with 597.38 million shares outstanding and 562.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.80M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 16790339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $6.50 to $6.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.25 to $6.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has HL stock performed recently?

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading, and 4.81 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +8.74. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32.

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $1,883 million, or 58.80% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,328,352, which is approximately 6.753% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 55,225,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.77 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $230.94 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 1.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 32,877,189 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 18,678,900 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 296,475,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,031,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,652,506 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 7,956,675 shares during the same period.