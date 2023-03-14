Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] closed the trading session at $49.82 on 03/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.64, while the highest price level was $56.425. The company report on March 1, 2023 that GoDaddy and Worldpay from FIS Team Up to Bring Omnicommerce Solutions to Small Businesses to Help Connect, Run and Grow.

Key facts.

GoDaddy and Worldpay from FIS are launching Commerce 360, an all-in-one omnicommerce solution that makes selling anything, anywhere simple – whether it be online or in-store – for small retail businesses.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.57 percent and weekly performance of -22.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, FIS reached to a volume of 16363738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $81.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $85 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $70, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on FIS stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FIS shares from 90 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FIS stock trade performance evaluation

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.01. With this latest performance, FIS shares dropped by -32.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.23 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.97, while it was recorded at 58.47 for the last single week of trading, and 81.05 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +39.29. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 2.14%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,576 million, or 93.50% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,169,956, which is approximately 5.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,045,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in FIS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.33 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly -3.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 512 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 89,422,933 shares. Additionally, 556 investors decreased positions by around 82,525,363 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 381,574,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 553,522,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,602,626 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 29,991,742 shares during the same period.