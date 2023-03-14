Wall Street Analyst Initiated Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.89% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.43%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Franklin Templeton Employees Discuss Resilience and Black Experience During Black History Month Panel.

Franklin Templeton employees candidly shared their insights during the “North American Black Experience Panel,” held on Feb. 24 as part of the firm’s Black History Month events organized by the Black Empowerment Network (BEN), one of the firm’s business resource groups. The panel was teed off by the conversation with John Amaechi that was held earlier that week and focused on the month’s “Black Resilience” theme. Employees talked about why the conversation about Black resilience important, shared examples of having to be resilient and discussed suggestions for Franklin Templeton to make everyone’s experience better with diversity in mind.

Professor John Amaechi, OBE, began the conversation on Black resilience at a Feb. 22 event cohosted by BEN, Western Asset’s Black Heritage Network, ClearBridge Investments, Brandywine Global and Clarion Partners. Franklin Templeton employees attended the thought-provoking talk by the respected organizational psychologist, who first spoke to the company as part of UK Black History Month in October 2022. Read more here.

Over the last 12 months, BEN stock dropped by -0.66%. The one-year Franklin Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.86. The average equity rating for BEN stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.66 billion, with 489.60 million shares outstanding and 283.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, BEN stock reached a trading volume of 8633911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $26.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.18.

BEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.43. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -12.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.33 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.84, while it was recorded at 27.87 for the last single week of trading, and 26.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Franklin Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.74. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74.

BEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -4.05%.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,515 million, or 47.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 37,331,169, which is approximately 6.936% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,570,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $935.13 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $795.48 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 20,319,710 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 9,912,534 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 210,633,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,865,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,630,053 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,713,905 shares during the same period.