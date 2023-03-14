Wall Street Analyst Initiated APA Corporation [APA]. What else is Wall St. saying

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] loss -3.98% on the last trading session, reaching $34.52 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2023 that APA Corporation Announces 2023 ESG Goals.

“Our ESG goals are ambitious and underpin a strategy to concentrate efforts around the areas where we can have the most beneficial and direct impact: air, water, and communities and people,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA’s CEO and president. “As we rise to the challenge of providing affordable and reliable products to meet the world’s energy demand, APA will strive to always do so in a safe, responsible and sustainable manner.”.

APA Corporation represents 311.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.05 billion with the latest information. APA stock price has been found in the range of $33.8403 to $35.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, APA reached a trading volume of 8900686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $51.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $52 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $48, while Mizuho kept a Underperform rating on APA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for APA stock

APA Corporation [APA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.02. With this latest performance, APA shares dropped by -15.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.96 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.99, while it was recorded at 37.02 for the last single week of trading, and 41.05 for the last 200 days.

APA Corporation [APA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.89 and a Gross Margin at +52.67. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.17.

APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

APA Corporation [APA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to 14.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at APA Corporation [APA]

There are presently around $8,629 million, or 82.40% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,613,224, which is approximately -0.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,452,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $913.12 million in APA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $766.7 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly -1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 20,899,985 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 33,127,038 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 195,933,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,960,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,773,443 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 7,712,278 shares during the same period.