Wall Street Analyst Downgrade British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]. What else is Wall St. saying

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE: BTI] traded at a low on 03/13/23, posting a -2.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.85. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Charlotte’s Web Announces US$56.8 Million Investment from BAT.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Investment Will Help Drive Growth and Deepen R&D.

(TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (“Charlotte’s Web,” or the “Company”) the market leader in hemp-derived cannabidiol (“CBD”) wellness products, today announced a US$56.8 million investment (the “Investment”) from a subsidiary of BAT (LSE: BATS) and (NYSE: BTI), which provides the Company with incremental capital to fund growth initiatives, including the Company’s expanding portfolio of botanical wellness products.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8481679 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of British American Tobacco p.l.c. stands at 1.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.14%.

The market cap for BTI stock reached $81.22 billion, with 2.25 billion shares outstanding and 2.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, BTI reached a trading volume of 8481679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $53.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has BTI stock performed recently?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, BTI shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.34, while it was recorded at 37.45 for the last single week of trading, and 39.84 for the last 200 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. go to 11.80%.

Insider trade positions for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]

There are presently around $6,317 million, or 7.60% of BTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 34,667,659, which is approximately 4.258% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 17,781,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $655.25 million in BTI stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $468.17 million in BTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in British American Tobacco p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE:BTI] by around 31,575,771 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 7,745,562 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 132,108,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,429,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTI stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,130,966 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,847,783 shares during the same period.