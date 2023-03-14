V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell -24.52% so far this year. What now?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] loss -4.32% on the last trading session, reaching $20.84 price per share at the time. The company report on March 13, 2023 that VF Corporation Named as One of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for Seventh Consecutive Year.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

V.F. Corporation represents 387.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.56 billion with the latest information. VFC stock price has been found in the range of $20.765 to $21.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.84M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 11685690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $29.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on VFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43.

Trading performance analysis for VFC stock

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.14. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -19.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.80 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.73, while it was recorded at 22.78 for the last single week of trading, and 35.68 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to -6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $7,659 million, or 90.60% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,042,378, which is approximately -0.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,201,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $879.49 million in VFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $774.45 million in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 48.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 404 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 47,837,547 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 61,623,818 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 258,055,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,516,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,099,577 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 8,667,010 shares during the same period.