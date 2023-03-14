Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] is -12.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] jumped around 0.17 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.38 at the close of the session, up 5.30%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Q2 Quarterly Report.

NYSE American: UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company’s interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management’s discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml or on the Company’s website at www.uraniumenergy.com.

Uranium Energy Corp. stock is now -12.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UEC Stock saw the intraday high of $3.44 and lowest of $3.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.60, which means current price is +8.16% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 10557518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on UEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95.

How has UEC stock performed recently?

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -15.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

There are presently around $576 million, or 46.10% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 32,513,706, which is approximately 52.757% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,050,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.29 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $71.02 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 12.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 26,896,812 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 4,918,001 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 138,547,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,361,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,400,929 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,184,143 shares during the same period.