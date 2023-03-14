United States Steel Corporation [X] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $24

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.51% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.64%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that United States Steel Corporation Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for 2023.

U. S. Steel is included among the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for the second consecutive year.

Out of 135 honorees, U. S. Steel is the only integrated steel producer.

Over the last 12 months, X stock dropped by -19.52%. The one-year United States Steel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.87. The average equity rating for X stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.43 billion, with 232.40 million shares outstanding and 223.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, X stock reached a trading volume of 8719888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $28.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $49 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $28, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on X stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for X shares from 21 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 3.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

X Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.64. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.35, while it was recorded at 28.28 for the last single week of trading, and 23.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Steel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.89. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.54.

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

X Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,375 million, or 79.20% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,493,323, which is approximately 3.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,033,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $563.7 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $277.57 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 10.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 17,222,084 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 33,942,090 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 112,097,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,262,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,563,593 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,973,327 shares during the same period.