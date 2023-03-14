UiPath Inc. [PATH] is 12.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] gained 3.03% on the last trading session, reaching $14.30 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2023 that UiPath Amplifies Value of New Machine Learning Models by Integrating Amazon SageMaker with Automation Workflows.

New UiPath Business Automation Platform capability allows data science teams to reduce cost, time, and effort of deploying machine learning models into business processes.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced data science teams using Amazon SageMaker, an end-to-end machine learning (ML) service, can now connect to UiPath to quickly and seamlessly connect new ML models into business processes without the need for complex coding and manual effort.

UiPath Inc. represents 550.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.37 billion with the latest information. PATH stock price has been found in the range of $13.26 to $14.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 7544027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $17.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PATH stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PATH shares from 40 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

Trading performance analysis for PATH stock

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.35. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.94 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.68, while it was recorded at 14.72 for the last single week of trading, and 15.43 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 31.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $4,481 million, or 63.80% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 44,054,842, which is approximately -4.403% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,925,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $413.64 million in PATH stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $390.3 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly -6.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

184 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 30,920,225 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 31,010,131 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 251,427,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,357,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,624,805 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 10,532,855 shares during the same period.