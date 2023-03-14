UBS lifts Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] loss -1.00% or -0.98 points to close at $97.37 with a heavy trading volume of 7568391 shares. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 Per Share.

Regulatory News:.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.27 per common share, payable on April 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 22, 2023. For more details on stock, dividends and other information, see www.pmi.com/dividend.

It opened the trading session at $98.20, the shares rose to $99.79 and dropped to $97.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PM points out that the company has recorded 0.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, PM reached to a volume of 7568391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $112.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $95 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Sell rating on PM stock. On January 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PM shares from 86 to 118.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 79.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.39 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.13, while it was recorded at 98.74 for the last single week of trading, and 97.36 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.62.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 3.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $116,316 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,134,252, which is approximately 1.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 102,158,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.95 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $9.8 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 21.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,047 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 69,819,829 shares. Additionally, 810 investors decreased positions by around 58,009,639 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 1,066,748,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,194,578,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 232 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,310,293 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 4,827,616 shares during the same period.