The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] Revenue clocked in at $15.44 billion, down -17.65% YTD: What’s Next?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] loss -5.18% on the last trading session, reaching $130.06 price per share at the time. The company report on March 13, 2023 that PNC Employees Take Ownership of Their Careers To Better Serve Customers.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. represents 406.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.25 billion with the latest information. PNC stock price has been found in the range of $124.21 to $132.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 14689095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $174.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $190 to $176, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PNC stock. On January 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PNC shares from 200 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 4.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 85.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.81.

Trading performance analysis for PNC stock

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.82. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -18.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.33 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.81, while it was recorded at 139.19 for the last single week of trading, and 159.75 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.55. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to 10.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

There are presently around $43,207 million, or 84.90% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,402,648, which is approximately -0.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,623,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 billion in PNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.36 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly -1.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 698 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 14,448,344 shares. Additionally, 628 investors decreased positions by around 19,933,390 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 297,828,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 332,210,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,857,761 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 624,296 shares during the same period.