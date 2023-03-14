The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] is 0.84% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] loss -0.56% on the last trading session, reaching $30.09 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2023 that ETC Group to Acquire Amadys.

Highly complementary acquisition aligns with ETC Group’s ongoing international expansion.

The Carlyle Group Inc. represents 363.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.01 billion with the latest information. CG stock price has been found in the range of $28.47 to $30.565.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 8389268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $43.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CG stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CG shares from 58 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93.

Trading performance analysis for CG stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.54. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.88 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.00, while it was recorded at 32.45 for the last single week of trading, and 32.18 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.89 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.74.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -3.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

There are presently around $6,100 million, or 54.10% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,952,869, which is approximately 3.398% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 24,697,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $743.15 million in CG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $401.72 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 8.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 38,692,408 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 29,748,914 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 134,279,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,720,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,319,123 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,521,415 shares during the same period.