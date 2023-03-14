Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Stock trading around $8.94 per share: What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] slipped around -0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.94 at the close of the session, down -1.97%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Teva Announces Early Tender Results of its Debt Tender Offer, Increases to Tender Caps and Election of Early Settlement.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) (“Teva”) announced today the early tender results in connection with its previously announced tender offers (the “Offers”) and that it is increasing the tender caps as specified below for the following series of notes issued by finance subsidiaries of Teva and guaranteed by Teva:.

7.125% Senior Notes due 2025, CUSIP 88167AAN1 / ISIN US88167AAN19 (Registered), CUSIP 88167A AM3 / ISIN US88167AAM36 (144A), CUSIP N8540W AC8 / ISIN USN8540WAC84 (Reg S), issued by Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. (the “Priority 1 Notes”);.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock is now -1.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TEVA Stock saw the intraday high of $9.105 and lowest of $8.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.44, which means current price is +0.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.82M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 12651312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TEVA stock performed recently?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.79. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.40 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 9.29 for the last single week of trading, and 9.08 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.78.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.21. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$214,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 3.60%.

Insider trade positions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

There are presently around $5,049 million, or 49.60% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 114,793,989, which is approximately -2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,563,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.04 million in TEVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $360.79 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly -3.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 46,272,809 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 45,665,252 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 472,802,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,740,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,058,513 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 5,958,349 shares during the same period.