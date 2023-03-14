Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is -1.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] loss -0.88% or -0.16 points to close at $18.07 with a heavy trading volume of 7804841 shares. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Fair Isaac & Co. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The company moving to the S&P 500 is more representative of the large-cap market space. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Fair Isaac & Co Inc. (NYSE:FICO) will replace Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the S&P 500, and Lumen Technologies will replace Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASD:BBBY) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) will replace Fair Isaac & Co in the S&P MidCap 400.

It opened the trading session at $17.97, the shares rose to $18.35 and dropped to $17.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STWD points out that the company has recorded -23.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, STWD reached to a volume of 7804841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $23.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for STWD stock

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.11. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.78 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.85, while it was recorded at 18.99 for the last single week of trading, and 21.08 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.39 and a Gross Margin at +83.78. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

There are presently around $2,507 million, or 46.70% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,015,810, which is approximately 2.435% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,912,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.61 million in STWD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $125.21 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly 1.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 8,311,097 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 9,394,806 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 121,013,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,719,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,824,634 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,629,585 shares during the same period.