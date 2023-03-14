Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain 84.37% so far this year. What now?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] traded at a high on 03/13/23, posting a 17.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.25. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Riot Announces February 2023 Production and Operations Updates.

Riot Achieves New All-Time High Hash Rate Capacity in February 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23609180 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Riot Blockchain Inc. stands at 10.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.59%.

The market cap for RIOT stock reached $1.09 billion, with 156.05 million shares outstanding and 154.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.03M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 23609180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $9.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

How has RIOT stock performed recently?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 6.00 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.41 and a Gross Margin at -16.39. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -196.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.75.

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

There are presently around $379 million, or 36.10% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,215,499, which is approximately 4.988% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,407,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.3 million in RIOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $26.7 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 77.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 12,518,305 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 10,767,092 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 37,430,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,715,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,360,038 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,021,941 shares during the same period.