Raymond James lifts Seagen Inc. [SGEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Seagen Inc. [NASDAQ: SGEN] jumped around 25.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $197.65 at the close of the session, up 14.51%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Pfizer Invests $43 Billion to Battle Cancer.

Pfizer to acquire Seagen for $229 per Seagen share in cash, for a total enterprise value of approximately $43 billion.

Proposed combination enhances Pfizer’s position as a leading company in Oncology.

Seagen Inc. stock is now 53.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $202.86 and lowest of $196.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 183.00, which means current price is +56.28% above from all time high which was touched on 03/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, SGEN reached a trading volume of 9334161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seagen Inc. [SGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGEN shares is $174.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Seagen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $140 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Seagen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $162 to $141, while SVB Securities kept a Market Perform rating on SGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagen Inc. is set at 6.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.23.

How has SGEN stock performed recently?

Seagen Inc. [SGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.45. With this latest performance, SGEN shares gained by 45.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.36 for Seagen Inc. [SGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.92, while it was recorded at 179.55 for the last single week of trading, and 147.59 for the last 200 days.

Seagen Inc. [SGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Seagen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Seagen Inc. [SGEN]

There are presently around $32,959 million, or 89.30% of SGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGEN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 46,912,266, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 16,584,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in SGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.56 billion in SGEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Seagen Inc. [NASDAQ:SGEN] by around 11,546,842 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 7,055,276 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 148,153,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,755,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGEN stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,963,338 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,353,961 shares during the same period.