Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Stock trading around $6.85 per share: What’s Next?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.06% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.04%. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Novavax to Participate in TD Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in TD Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference.

Over the last 12 months, NVAX stock dropped by -91.34%. The one-year Novavax Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.52. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $594.85 million, with 79.84 million shares outstanding and 78.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.68M shares, NVAX stock reached a trading volume of 7863979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $50.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $74 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $207 to $110, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30.

NVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.04. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -29.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.86 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.09, while it was recorded at 6.76 for the last single week of trading, and 27.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novavax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.27 and a Gross Margin at +43.55. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.15.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $361 million, or 47.00% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,844,653, which is approximately 17.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,076,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.62 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $32.8 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 10.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 20,989,891 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 4,346,230 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 27,320,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,657,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,710,541 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,714,576 shares during the same period.