NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Revenue clocked in at $20.96 billion, down -12.33% YTD: What’s Next?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] jumped around 0.28 points on Monday, while shares priced at $73.29 at the close of the session, up 0.38%. The company report on March 7, 2023 that State regulators approve FPL April bill adjustment; decrease proposed in May.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Approved April bill increase reflects hurricane recovery and fuel costs.

FPL proposes bill decrease in May to reflect projected fuel savings.

NextEra Energy Inc. stock is now -12.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEE Stock saw the intraday high of $75.18 and lowest of $73.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.35, which means current price is +5.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.79M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 8388618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $94.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $94 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 31.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.28 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.57, while it was recorded at 73.61 for the last single week of trading, and 80.64 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 10.21%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $114,936 million, or 80.30% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 192,398,222, which is approximately 1.662% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,414,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.73 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.3 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -0.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,281 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 68,906,025 shares. Additionally, 988 investors decreased positions by around 58,225,805 shares, while 317 investors held positions by with 1,441,110,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,568,241,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 251 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,000,590 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 5,324,683 shares during the same period.