Market cap of Ouster Inc. [OUST] reaches 404.24M – now what?

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] price surged by 3.20 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Ouster to Showcase High-Performance Digital Lidar at Spring Conferences.

Ouster’s new REV7 sensors and Gemini perception software will be on display.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, plans to showcase its new REV7 OS sensors and Ouster Gemini digital lidar perception platform at select industry trade shows this Spring. Those attending can visit the Ouster booth for an in-person demo.

A sum of 7575885 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.84M shares. Ouster Inc. shares reached a high of $0.974 and dropped to a low of $0.881 until finishing in the latest session at $0.96.

The one-year OUST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.46. The average equity rating for OUST stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ouster Inc. [OUST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $2.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $5 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on OUST stock. On July 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OUST shares from 6 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85.

OUST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ouster Inc. [OUST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.09. With this latest performance, OUST shares dropped by -38.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2372, while it was recorded at 0.9944 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3759 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ouster Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ouster Inc. [OUST] shares currently have an operating margin of -296.95 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Ouster Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.94.

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

OUST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ouster Inc. go to 20.00%.

Ouster Inc. [OUST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $97 million, or 29.90% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,247,868, which is approximately 0.142% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,436,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.76 million in OUST stocks shares; and TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $10.76 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ouster Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 10,633,705 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 13,294,748 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 77,897,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,826,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,623,819 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,230,544 shares during the same period.