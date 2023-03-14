Market cap of Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] reaches 1.78B – now what?

Hercules Capital Inc. [NYSE: HTGC] plunged by -$0.73 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.025 during the day while it closed the day at $11.56. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Hercules Capital Business Update and Response to the Closure of Silicon Valley Bank.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The team at Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”) is working collectively with our employees, stockholders, stakeholders, bondholders, rating agencies, portfolio companies, and our portfolio companies’ venture capital and private equity sponsors to navigate the challenges created by the FDIC’s decision to place Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) under receivership. We are vigilantly monitoring this evolving situation and are fully committed to supporting venture and institutionally backed growth-stage companies as they navigate this unprecedented environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005263/en/.

Hercules Capital Inc. stock has also loss -25.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HTGC stock has declined by -15.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.21% and lost -12.11% year-on date.

The market cap for HTGC stock reached $1.78 billion, with 130.62 million shares outstanding and 128.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, HTGC reached a trading volume of 8903411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTGC shares is $16.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Hercules Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Hercules Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on HTGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hercules Capital Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

HTGC stock trade performance evaluation

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.27. With this latest performance, HTGC shares dropped by -18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.33 for Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.40, while it was recorded at 13.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.02 for the last 200 days.

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.47 and a Gross Margin at +97.60. Hercules Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hercules Capital Inc. go to 5.00%.

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $384 million, or 25.70% of HTGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTGC stocks are: SOUND INCOME STRATEGIES, LLC with ownership of 2,441,754, which is approximately 10.685% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,769,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.45 million in HTGC stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $15.97 million in HTGC stock with ownership of nearly -13.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hercules Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Hercules Capital Inc. [NYSE:HTGC] by around 3,850,544 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 2,266,174 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 27,070,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,187,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTGC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,511,654 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 541,350 shares during the same period.