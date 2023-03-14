Market cap of Gold Fields Limited [GFI] reaches 9.07B – now what?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] gained 11.42% or 1.08 points to close at $10.54 with a heavy trading volume of 13235837 shares. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Gold Fields Limited: Results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

– Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2022 of US$711m (US$0.80 per share). This compared with profit of US$789m (US$0.89 per share) for the year ended 31 December 2021.

A final dividend number 97 of 445 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 20 March 2023, giving a total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 of 745 SA cents per share.

It opened the trading session at $10.38, the shares rose to $10.705 and dropped to $10.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GFI points out that the company has recorded 24.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, GFI reached to a volume of 13235837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $11.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on GFI stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GFI shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 64.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for GFI stock

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.97. With this latest performance, GFI shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.04 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.82, while it was recorded at 9.46 for the last single week of trading, and 9.64 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.30 and a Gross Margin at +37.28. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.59.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 24.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.02. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.81.

Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Limited go to 7.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 19,114,447 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 64,514,719 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 123,711,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,340,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,222,154 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 28,406,461 shares during the same period.