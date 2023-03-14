Market cap of Caleminder Inc. [CMND] reaches 13.85M – now what?

Caleminder Inc. [NASDAQ: CMND] closed the trading session at $4.25 on 03/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.06, while the highest price level was $5.0418. The company report on February 22, 2023 that SciSparc and Clearmind Reveal Three Unique Combinations of Future Psychedelic-Based Compounds.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Clearmind Medicine submitted patent applications to protect the novel compounds.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.49 percent and weekly performance of 39.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 73.38K shares, CMND reached to a volume of 9881863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

CMND stock trade performance evaluation

Caleminder Inc. [CMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.80. With this latest performance, CMND shares gained by 8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for Caleminder Inc. [CMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading.

Caleminder Inc. [CMND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -571.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -299.38.

Caleminder Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Caleminder Inc. [CMND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of CMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMND stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 44,351, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.32% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 1,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in CMND stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3000.0 in CMND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Caleminder Inc. [NASDAQ:CMND] by around 46,909 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMND stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,909 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.