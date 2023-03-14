Market Analysts see Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gaining to $113. Time to buy?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] gained 6.35% or 5.44 points to close at $91.17 with a heavy trading volume of 11667680 shares. The company report on March 13, 2023 that PDD Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on March 20, 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on March 20, 2023 (11:30 AM GMT and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).

It opened the trading session at $84.73, the shares rose to $91.815 and dropped to $84.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PDD points out that the company has recorded 30.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -292.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.16M shares, PDD reached to a volume of 11667680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $107.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $66 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.91.

Trading performance analysis for PDD stock

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.33 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.86, while it was recorded at 89.85 for the last single week of trading, and 70.06 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +65.40. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinduoduo Inc. go to 66.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 64,865,480 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 45,310,722 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 215,911,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,087,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,822,596 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 13,188,787 shares during the same period.