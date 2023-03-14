Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell -15.22% so far this year. What now?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] loss -4.26% on the last trading session, reaching $22.95 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Marathon Oil Announces 2023 Capital Budget and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Returned $3 Billion of Capital to Shareholders in 2022.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) reported full year 2022 net income of $3,612 million, or $5.26 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. Adjusted net income was $3,078 million, or $4.48 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $5,428 million, or $5,410 million before changes in working capital (adjusted CFO). Free cash flow was $3,978 million, or $3,947 million before changes in working capital and including Equatorial Guinea (E.G.) distributions (adjusted FCF).

Marathon Oil Corporation represents 637.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.82 billion with the latest information. MRO stock price has been found in the range of $22.605 to $23.595.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.33M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 13068066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $34.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $28, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for MRO stock

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.54. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -12.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.67 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.45, while it was recorded at 24.51 for the last single week of trading, and 26.53 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.92 and a Gross Margin at +56.42. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.56.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 23.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $11,520 million, or 79.30% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,255,910, which is approximately -5.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,915,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.04 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -2.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 43,328,034 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 65,695,727 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 392,937,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,961,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,639,692 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,218,875 shares during the same period.