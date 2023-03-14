Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Revenue clocked in at $94.94 billion, down -13.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] closed the trading session at $153.06 on 03/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $151.57, while the highest price level was $155.91. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Johnson & Johnson Announces Pricing of $7.75 Billion of Senior Notes Issued by Kenvue Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that Kenvue Inc. (“Kenvue”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, priced an offering of the following series of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $7.75 billion (each series of notes collectively, the “Notes”):.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.35 percent and weekly performance of -1.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, JNJ reached to a volume of 10788761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $181.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on JNJ stock. On October 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for JNJ shares from 185 to 178.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 72.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

JNJ stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.36 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.43, while it was recorded at 152.59 for the last single week of trading, and 169.89 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.08 and a Gross Margin at +67.67. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 3.94%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $281,973 million, or 70.80% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 246,826,621, which is approximately 0.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 198,802,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.43 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.75 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 0.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,893 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 63,636,059 shares. Additionally, 1,621 investors decreased positions by around 42,152,083 shares, while 376 investors held positions by with 1,736,450,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,842,238,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 273 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,347,391 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,706,634 shares during the same period.