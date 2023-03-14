Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell -30.94% so far this year. What now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] loss -2.06% or 0.0 points to close at $0.17 with a heavy trading volume of 6106768 shares. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Imperial Petroleum Announces Termination of At-The-Market Equity Offering Program.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Prior to termination, the Company issued and sold 50,780,137 shares of its common stock under the ATM Offering raising total gross proceeds of approximately US$12.5 million.

It opened the trading session at $0.1651, the shares rose to $0.17 and dropped to $0.155, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IMPP points out that the company has recorded -53.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, IMPP reached to a volume of 6106768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for IMPP stock

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.60. With this latest performance, IMPP shares dropped by -33.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.38 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2449, while it was recorded at 0.1769 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3638 for the last 200 days.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.74 and a Gross Margin at +33.64. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92.

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 1,467,139, which is approximately -21.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,083,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in IMPP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $73000.0 in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 360,215 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 622,640 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,051,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,034,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 359,015 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 110,230 shares during the same period.