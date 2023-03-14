HSBC Securities lifts XPeng Inc. [XPEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.33 during the day while it closed the day at $8.27. The company report on March 10, 2023 that XPENG Launches New P7i Sports Sedan in China.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Industry’s most advanced all-scenario driver assistance system XNGP onboard P7i MAX & WING versions.

XPeng Inc. stock has also loss -11.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XPEV stock has declined by -30.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.41% and lost -16.80% year-on date.

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $7.23 billion, with 859.08 million shares outstanding and 669.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.80M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 12515693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $14.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $11 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. On December 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for XPEV shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18.

XPEV stock trade performance evaluation

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.74. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -15.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.68, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 15.46 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.05 and a Gross Margin at +12.66. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.17.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -16.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.68. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$419,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -7.79%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,190 million, or 33.10% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 18,568,521, which is approximately 16.54% of the company’s market cap and around 1.29% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 12,054,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.69 million in XPEV stocks shares; and PRIMAVERA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $82.04 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 40,554,944 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 115,265,658 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 11,869,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,951,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,348,002 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 44,801,756 shares during the same period.