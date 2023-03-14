Halliburton Company [HAL] Is Currently -3.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.33% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.10%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Halliburton Appoints New Eastern Hemisphere President.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced that Shannon Slocum, senior vice president, Global Business Development and Marketing, has been promoted to the role of president, Eastern Hemisphere, effective immediately. Joe Rainey, president, Eastern Hemisphere, is retiring and will serve as senior advisor to Chairman, President, and CEO Jeff Miller during the transition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005181/en/.

Over the last 12 months, HAL stock dropped by -12.04%. The one-year Halliburton Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.48. The average equity rating for HAL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.09 billion, with 904.00 million shares outstanding and 901.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.53M shares, HAL stock reached a trading volume of 11083526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $49.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 39.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

HAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.10. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.03 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.83, while it was recorded at 35.70 for the last single week of trading, and 34.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Halliburton Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90.

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

HAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 40.45%.

Halliburton Company [HAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,493 million, or 84.70% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,631,311, which is approximately 1.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,715,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.14 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 545 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 64,444,170 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 59,805,113 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 639,483,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 763,732,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,425,171 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 9,050,242 shares during the same period.