Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Walmart Inc. [WMT] – find out why.

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] closed the trading session at $137.37 on 03/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $136.58, while the highest price level was $138.50. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Walmart and Citi Introduce the Bridge built by Citi® platform to Walmart Suppliers.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Platform Will Help Improve Access to Capital for Walmart’s U.S. Supplier Base through Network of over 70 lenders, Including 20+ Diverse Financial Institutions.

Walmart and Citi are collaborating to introduce the Bridge built by Citi platform (“Bridge”) to Walmart’s 10,000 small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in their US-based supplier network. Bridge is a digital platform that connects SMBs with a diverse group of more than 70 lenders that provide qualifying businesses with loans of up to $10 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.12 percent and weekly performance of -2.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, WMT reached to a volume of 9379592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $162.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $176, while Tigress Financial kept a Buy rating on WMT stock. On December 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WMT shares from 160 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29.

WMT stock trade performance evaluation

Walmart Inc. [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, WMT shares dropped by -2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.45 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.56, while it was recorded at 137.77 for the last single week of trading, and 136.53 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.34 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78.

Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 3.67%.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $120,405 million, or 32.90% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,535,145, which is approximately 0.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,023,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.33 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.33 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,368 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 36,667,566 shares. Additionally, 1,164 investors decreased positions by around 32,893,684 shares, while 394 investors held positions by with 806,937,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 876,498,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 312 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,738,366 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,885,107 shares during the same period.