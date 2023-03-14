For Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: LYLT] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.2363 during the day while it closed the day at $0.22. The company report on March 10, 2023 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Loyalty Ventures Inc./.

In the news release, Loyalty Ventures Inc. Announces Bankruptcy Filings and Plan to Delist from the Nasdaq Global Select Market, issued 10-Mar-2023 by Loyalty Ventures Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the release contains updated information compared to the previous version, as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (Nasdaq: LYLT) (the “Company”) and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the “Bankruptcy Court”). In addition, earlier today, LoyaltyOne, Co. (“LoyaltyOne”), a subsidiary of the Company, sought protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the “CCAA”) in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the “Canadian Court”).

Loyalty Ventures Inc. stock has also loss -86.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYLT stock has declined by -90.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -89.95% and lost -90.79% year-on date.

The market cap for LYLT stock reached $13.14 million, with 24.61 million shares outstanding and 19.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, LYLT reached a trading volume of 22829724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Needham have made an estimate for Loyalty Ventures Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Loyalty Ventures Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loyalty Ventures Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

LYLT stock trade performance evaluation

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -86.86. With this latest performance, LYLT shares dropped by -87.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.89 for Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8355, while it was recorded at 0.8538 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6793 for the last 200 days.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +17.05. Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07.

Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 58.00% of LYLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYLT stocks are: CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,552,689, which is approximately 123.949% of the company’s market cap and around 19.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,286,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in LYLT stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $0.24 million in LYLT stock with ownership of nearly 6.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Loyalty Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:LYLT] by around 2,186,190 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 6,175,432 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 1,930,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,291,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYLT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 258,563 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,904,044 shares during the same period.