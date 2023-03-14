For East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC], Analyst sees a rise to $84. What next?

East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: EWBC] plunged by -$10.89 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $55.45 during the day while it closed the day at $51.82. The company report on March 13, 2023 that East West Bancorp Reiterates Its Capital and Balance Sheet Strength.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, has provided the following unaudited financial update.

“In light of recent industry events and market volatility, we reiterate that East West Bank’s business model is diversified, our balance sheet is managed conservatively, and our liquidity is strong. Our industry-leading profitability and our high-quality earnings have resulted in very strong capital levels, which form a firm foundation for our bank,” stated Dominic Ng, Chairman and CEO of East West.

East West Bancorp Inc. stock has also loss -30.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EWBC stock has declined by -21.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.14% and lost -21.37% year-on date.

The market cap for EWBC stock reached $7.78 billion, with 140.94 million shares outstanding and 139.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 894.33K shares, EWBC reached a trading volume of 12932645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EWBC shares is $86.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EWBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for East West Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for East West Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $95, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on EWBC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for East West Bancorp Inc. is set at 4.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EWBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.38.

EWBC stock trade performance evaluation

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.49. With this latest performance, EWBC shares dropped by -33.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EWBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.92 for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.52, while it was recorded at 65.40 for the last single week of trading, and 70.35 for the last 200 days.

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.78. East West Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EWBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for East West Bancorp Inc. go to 8.00%.

East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,573 million, or 91.10% of EWBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EWBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,665,380, which is approximately 4.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,021,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $674.77 million in EWBC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $631.92 million in EWBC stock with ownership of nearly 0.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in East West Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in East West Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:EWBC] by around 9,749,765 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 9,706,325 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 107,382,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,838,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EWBC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,109,330 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,084,317 shares during the same period.