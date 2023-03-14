For Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI], Analyst sees a rise to $44. What next?

Customers Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: CUBI] plunged by -$5.44 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $20.00 during the day while it closed the day at $17.42. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Customers Bank Introduces Loan Syndications Banking Solutions.

Customers Bank, a digital and fintech-forward super-community bank with a growing number of operations across the nation and the bank subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI), announced the launch of a new Loan Syndications Banking Team, expanding the bank’s lending services for middle market businesses and lead deals to support the bank’s existing and future national lines of business.

The Loan Syndications Banking Team primarily focuses on clients in the commercial real estate, healthcare, fund finance, technology and venture, and financial institution sectors, as well as other middle market businesses, serving as the administrative agent or joint lead arranger. The team offers customized syndication banking solutions and loan syndication process management.

Customers Bancorp Inc. stock has also loss -41.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CUBI stock has declined by -41.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.60% and lost -38.53% year-on date.

The market cap for CUBI stock reached $633.57 million, with 32.41 million shares outstanding and 30.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 533.01K shares, CUBI reached a trading volume of 8393145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBI shares is $44.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Customers Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Customers Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $80, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on CUBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Customers Bancorp Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.79.

CUBI stock trade performance evaluation

Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.62. With this latest performance, CUBI shares dropped by -45.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.81 for Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.76, while it was recorded at 24.88 for the last single week of trading, and 32.95 for the last 200 days.

Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.21. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Customers Bancorp Inc. go to 10.00%.

Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $477 million, or 87.80% of CUBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,675,688, which is approximately -3.201% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,390,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.64 million in CUBI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.96 million in CUBI stock with ownership of nearly 2.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

106 institutional holders increased their position in Customers Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:CUBI] by around 2,500,623 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 2,737,257 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 22,165,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,403,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 363,651 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 455,072 shares during the same period.