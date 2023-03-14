First Republic Bank [FRC] is -74.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Republic Bank [NYSE: FRC] traded at a low on 03/13/23, posting a -61.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $31.21. The company report on March 12, 2023 that First Republic Bank Strengthens and Diversifies Liquidity.

Capital and Liquidity Remain Very Strong.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2023—(BUSINESS WIRE)—First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today said it has further enhanced and diversified its financial position through access to additional liquidity from the Federal Reserve Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 132870126 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Republic Bank stands at 53.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.49%.

The market cap for FRC stock reached $6.70 billion, with 184.00 million shares outstanding and 181.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, FRC reached a trading volume of 132870126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Republic Bank [FRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRC shares is $143.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for First Republic Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for First Republic Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $168 to $130, while Compass Point kept a Neutral rating on FRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Republic Bank is set at 11.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.25.

How has FRC stock performed recently?

First Republic Bank [FRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -74.43. With this latest performance, FRC shares dropped by -77.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 6.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 10.87 for First Republic Bank [FRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.72, while it was recorded at 87.92 for the last single week of trading, and 136.35 for the last 200 days.

First Republic Bank [FRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Republic Bank [FRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.68. First Republic Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

Earnings analysis for First Republic Bank [FRC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Republic Bank go to 3.06%.

Insider trade positions for First Republic Bank [FRC]

There are presently around $5,600 million, or 97.20% of FRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,563,135, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,159,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $410.71 million in FRC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $319.68 million in FRC stock with ownership of nearly -16.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Republic Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 418 institutional holders increased their position in First Republic Bank [NYSE:FRC] by around 19,839,201 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 14,575,986 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 145,004,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,419,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRC stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,968,485 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,392,492 shares during the same period.