First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] is -18.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] gained 11.31% on the last trading session, reaching $6.79 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2023 that First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2022, FY2022 & Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 23, 2023) – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the consolidated financial results for the Company’s fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

First Majestic Silver Corp. represents 272.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.85 billion with the latest information. AG stock price has been found in the range of $6.49 to $6.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 14669741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31.

Trading performance analysis for AG stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.68 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.56, while it was recorded at 6.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.96 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +1.45. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

There are presently around $569 million, or 35.75% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,311,164, which is approximately 1.274% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 9,986,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.81 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $53.82 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 2.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 9,884,301 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 8,873,140 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 64,968,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,726,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,509,919 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,823,397 shares during the same period.