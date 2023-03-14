Exelon Corporation [EXC] is -4.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] jumped around 1.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $41.39 at the close of the session, up 3.01%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Exelon Energy Transformation Centered on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Exelon spent more than $2.8 billion in 2022 with businesses owned by people of color, women and veterans as company focuses on growth of renewables, increased electrification, decarbonization and grid resiliency improvements.

As just one part of its commitment to ensure the clean energy future is accessible to all communities, Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced that it spent more than $2.88 billion with diverse suppliers in 2022, representing 39 percent of total enterprise-wide spend. Over the past five years, Exelon’s spending with businesses owned by women, people of color, veterans and LGBT persons totaled more than $13 billion.

Exelon Corporation stock is now -4.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXC Stock saw the intraday high of $41.52 and lowest of $40.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.71, which means current price is +4.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 10910764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $46.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has EXC stock performed recently?

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 3.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.92, while it was recorded at 40.88 for the last single week of trading, and 42.34 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 11.15%.

Insider trade positions for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $33,779 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 96,329,140, which is approximately 5.94% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 91,771,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.8 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.45 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 6.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 510 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 87,599,762 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 81,036,205 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 647,467,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,103,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,016,754 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 8,092,032 shares during the same period.