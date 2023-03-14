Citigroup slashes price target on Coty Inc. [COTY] – find out why.

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] traded at a low on 03/13/23, posting a -0.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.71. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Coty Announces Max Factor UK Partnership With UNICEF.

Max Factor expands ‘Light the Way’ campaign for girls.

On International Women’s Day, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) announced a two-year partnership between Max Factor UK and UNICEF to support Skills4Girls. Over the next two years, the program will help give young girls the tools and resources to reach their full potential and become the next generation of successful leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11136247 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coty Inc. stands at 3.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.82%.

The market cap for COTY stock reached $9.39 billion, with 850.80 million shares outstanding and 351.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 11136247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc. [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $10, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.75 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 11.02 for the last single week of trading, and 8.12 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 23.00%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $3,752 million, or 37.80% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,612,314, which is approximately 2.495% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,353,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.35 million in COTY stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $314.9 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

165 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 35,168,591 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 42,751,779 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 272,420,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,340,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,068,717 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,010,098 shares during the same period.