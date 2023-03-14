CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] stock Initiated by Redburn analyst, price target now $4.90

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] closed the trading session at $5.00 on 03/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.86, while the highest price level was $5.085. The company report on February 16, 2023 that CEMEX, Sandia Labs, and Synhelion to Scale Solar Energy Technology to Produce Cement.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy awarded US$3.2 million to Solar MEAD, a joint project headed by CEMEX, Sandia National Laboratories, and Synhelion, which aims to decarbonize cement production.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.46 percent and weekly performance of -9.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, CX reached to a volume of 16405895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $6.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CX stock trade performance evaluation

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.91. With this latest performance, CX shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 13.60%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,025 million, or 30.00% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 80,540,801, which is approximately -2.257% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 73,712,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $368.56 million in CX stocks shares; and UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, currently with $183.44 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 37.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 28,293,660 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 47,655,433 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 329,140,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,089,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,095,723 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 21,444,212 shares during the same period.