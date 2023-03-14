Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] Is Currently 0.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] gained 0.44% or 0.29 points to close at $66.00 with a heavy trading volume of 9597276 shares. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for First Quarter 2023 on April 27, 2023.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) will announce results for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts during a conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same date.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com. Investors and the public can also access the live conference call by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-300-3045 or international +1 646-568-1027, conference code: 3734085. Materials related to the call will be available at http://investor.bms.com prior to the start of the conference call.

It opened the trading session at $65.41, the shares rose to $67.09 and dropped to $65.275, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BMY points out that the company has recorded -5.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.37M shares, BMY reached to a volume of 9597276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $81.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for BMY stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.61 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.42, while it was recorded at 66.70 for the last single week of trading, and 73.60 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +57.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 4.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

There are presently around $106,843 million, or 79.40% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 202,927,620, which is approximately 1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 172,727,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.4 billion in BMY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $6.51 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly -0.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,256 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 67,346,252 shares. Additionally, 1,093 investors decreased positions by around 93,303,334 shares, while 375 investors held positions by with 1,458,177,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,618,826,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 245 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,371,385 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,307,208 shares during the same period.