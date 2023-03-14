BofA Securities lifts Vistra Corp. [VST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] loss -0.73% or -0.18 points to close at $24.34 with a heavy trading volume of 7722189 shares. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Vistra to Create “Vistra Vision,” a Leading Zero-Carbon Generation and Retail Platform, Through the Acquisition of Energy Harbor.

Vistra Board increases aggregate share repurchase authorization by $1 billion; remaining ~$1.8 billion authorization expected to be completed by year-end 2024.

It opened the trading session at $24.38, the shares rose to $25.04 and dropped to $24.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VST points out that the company has recorded -3.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, VST reached to a volume of 7722189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $33.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for VST stock

Vistra Corp. [VST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.90, while it was recorded at 25.45 for the last single week of trading, and 23.60 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.79 and a Gross Margin at +21.38. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.82.

Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vistra Corp. [VST]

There are presently around $8,501 million, or 98.96% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,113,622, which is approximately -2.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 25,399,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $618.23 million in VST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $597.63 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly 4.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 22,427,938 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 44,172,354 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 282,641,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,241,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,696,454 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 15,882,747 shares during the same period.