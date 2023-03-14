Bernstein slashes price target on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] – find out why.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] price plunged by -3.83 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Plains All American Completes Divestiture of Interest in Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Facility.

About Plains Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). Plains owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation, and other infrastructure assets, serving key producing basins, transportation corridors, and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, Plains handles more than seven million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

A sum of 7553970 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.34M shares. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares reached a high of $12.74 and dropped to a low of $12.31 until finishing in the latest session at $12.31.

The one-year PAA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.77. The average equity rating for PAA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $14.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PAA stock. On August 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PAA shares from 14 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.72. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.59, while it was recorded at 12.87 for the last single week of trading, and 11.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Fundamentals:

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 8.70%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,733 million, or 42.70% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 55,337,101, which is approximately -1.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 27,535,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.96 million in PAA stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $276.63 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly 16.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 27,852,440 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 21,521,096 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 253,880,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,254,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,944,633 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,911,941 shares during the same period.