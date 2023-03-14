Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Stock trading around $58.47 per share: What’s Next?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.02% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.40%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Total Operations and Production Services (TOPS) Announces Upsized Credit Facility.

TOPS Positioned for Continued Expansion Following Record Growth in 2022.

Over the last 12 months, APO stock dropped by -5.80%. The one-year Apollo Global Management Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.57. The average equity rating for APO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.28 billion, with 583.20 million shares outstanding and 328.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, APO stock reached a trading volume of 11249008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $76.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 85.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.82.

APO Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.40. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.38 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.03, while it was recorded at 65.71 for the last single week of trading, and 59.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apollo Global Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.16 and a Gross Margin at +94.13. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.25.

APO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 12.21%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,604 million, or 56.10% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,866,248, which is approximately 2.542% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,755,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in APO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.79 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly -0.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 24,493,402 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 25,934,484 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 267,756,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,184,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,508,134 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,122,839 shares during the same period.